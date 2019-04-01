Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2019 4:28am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $370.76 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares dropped 1.11 percent to close at $44.63 on Friday.
  • Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is nearing a deal to sell its Keebler, Famous Amos and its Fruit Snacks businesses to Nutella-owner Ferrero for between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, CNBC reported. Kellogg shares rose 0.72 percent to close at $57.38 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $104.95 million in the latest quarter. SORL Auto will release earnings before the markets open. SORL Auto shares rose 6.9 percent to $3.08 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) agreed to buy IFM Tre from IFM Therapeutics for an undisclosed sum. Novartis shares rose 0.53 percent to close at $96.14 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $64.16 million before the opening bell. Navigator shares rose 2.61 percent to close at $11.00 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALM + K)

Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2019
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2019
The 12 Biggest Earnings Reports From Thursday
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday