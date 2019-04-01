Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $370.76 million.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $104.95 million.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $64.16 million.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $17.50 million.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.57 million.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $150.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.62 million.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.55 million.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $350.00 thousand.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $10.45 million.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.87 million.
