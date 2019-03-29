6 Stocks To Watch For March 29, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 1.4 percent to $64.57 in after-hours trading.
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 31 cents to 37 cents. SAIC shares jumped 11.5 percent to $82.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its full-year outlook. RH shares dropped 14 percent to $113.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) to have earned $0.06 per share on revenue of $241.66 million in the latest quarter. BlackBerry will release earnings before the markets open. BlackBerry shares rose 0.3 percent to $8.91 in after-hours trading.
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) CEO Tim Sloan is leaving the C-suite at a bank that has faced accusations of predatory lending, the creation of fraudulent customer savings and checking accounts and the forced sale of auto insurance to loan clients. Sloan is retiring effective June 30 and is stepping down immediately from his roles as CEO, president and board member, Wells Fargo said in a Thursday afternoon statement. Wells Fargo shares rose 2.2 percent to $50.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) reported an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed. Chiasma shares tumbled 17.5 percent to $4.75 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.