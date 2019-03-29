6 Stocks To Watch For March 29, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 1.4 percent to $64.57 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 1.4 percent to $64.57 in after-hours trading. Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 31 cents to 37 cents. SAIC shares jumped 11.5 percent to $82.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: SAIC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 31 cents to 37 cents. SAIC shares jumped 11.5 percent to $82.00 in the after-hours trading session. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its full-year outlook. RH shares dropped 14 percent to $113.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor