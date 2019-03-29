Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2019 4:18am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $241.66 million.
  • SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.73 million.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.54 million.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $119.84 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.

