8 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.9 percent to $167.91 in after-hours trading.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $750 million to its buyback plan, extending to June 2023. PVH shares gained 10 percent to $121.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect RH (NYSE: RH) to post quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $686.60 million after the closing bell. RH shares gained 0.5 percent to $130.00 in after-hours trading.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also reported a $500 million buyback. Lululemon shares surged 10.1 percent to $161.67 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the markets close, Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion. Science Applications shares fell 0.76 percent to close at $73.29 on Wednesday.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY19 outlook. Five Below shares gained 3.4 percent to $124.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) to have earned $0.25 per share on revenue of $242.86 million in the latest quarter. Sportsman's Warehouse will release earnings before the markets open. Sportsman's Warehouse shares rose 1.5 percent to close at $5.43 on Wednesday.
- Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) reported a common stock offering. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 9.5 percent to $2.00 in the after-hours trading session.
