8 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.9 percent to $167.91 in after-hours trading.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $750 million to its buyback plan, extending to June 2023. PVH shares gained 10 percent to $121.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect RH (NYSE: RH) to post quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $686.60 million after the closing bell. RH shares gained 0.5 percent to $130.00 in after-hours trading.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also reported a $500 million buyback. Lululemon shares surged 10.1 percent to $161.67 in the after-hours trading session.

