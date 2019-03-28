Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $242.86 million.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $194.18 million.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $72.70 million.
- Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.56 million.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $23.50 million.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSE: LIQT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.23 million.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.
- eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.45 million.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $137.40 million.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- RH (NYSE: RH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $686.60 million.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $317.31 million.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $87.64 million.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $301.84 million.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.57 million.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.23 million.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.60 million.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.11 million.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $17.26 million.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.58 per share on revenue of $930.00 thousand.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.58 million.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.22 million.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.65 per share.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.07 million.
