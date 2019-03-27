Lululemon Shares Stretch Higher After Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading higher after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.
The athleisure company reported earnings of $1.85, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $1.167 billion, beating estimates by $167 million. The company also announced a $500 million buyback.
The company issued strong first quarter and 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
Highlights
- Comps up 6 percent year over year
- Net revenue increased 26 percent year over year
- Direct to consumer net revenue increased 37 percent year over year
- Gross profit increased 28 percent year over year
Lululemon's stock is up 9.2 percent at $160.02 in the after-hours session. The stock closed the regular trading session up 2.2 percent at $146.80.
