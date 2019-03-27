Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading higher after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.

The athleisure company reported earnings of $1.85, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $1.167 billion, beating estimates by $167 million. The company also announced a $500 million buyback.

The company issued strong first quarter and 2019 earnings and sales guidance.

Highlights

Comps up 6 percent year over year

Net revenue increased 26 percent year over year

Direct to consumer net revenue increased 37 percent year over year

Gross profit increased 28 percent year over year

Lululemon's stock is up 9.2 percent at $160.02 in the after-hours session. The stock closed the regular trading session up 2.2 percent at $146.80.

Related Links:

Bank Of America: Expect Lululemon To Continue To Take Market Share

Lululemon, Ulta Valuations Send Nomura To The Sidelines