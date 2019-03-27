Market Overview

11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2019 4:19am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares gained 2.1 percent to $50.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares gained 0.1 percent to $110.20 in after-hours trading.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Deliveries totaled 2,152 homes, while average selling price decreased 5 percent to $370,900. KB Home shares gained 2.4 percent to $24.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $434.90 million. UniFirst shares fell 0.21 percent to close at $139.24 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to have earned $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion in the latest quarter. Paychex will release earning before the markets open. Paychex shares rose 0.04 percent to $80.13 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion. SYNNEX shares gained 1.4 percent to close at $92.04 on Tuesday.

  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Shoe Carnival shares climbed 18.3 percent to $36.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion after the closing bell. Lululemon shares fell 0.1 percent to $143.41 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $602.00 million. Five Below shares dropped 1.78 percent to close at $117.23 on Tuesday.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak annual forecast and reported a $100 million buyback plan. Ollie's Bargain shares fell 1.9 percent to $80.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $354.82 million before the opening bell. Titan Machinery shares rose 1.76 percent to close at $19.69 on Tuesday.

