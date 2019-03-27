11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares gained 2.1 percent to $50.75 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares gained 0.1 percent to $110.20 in after-hours trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Deliveries totaled 2,152 homes, while average selling price decreased 5 percent to $370,900. KB Home shares gained 2.4 percent to $24.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $434.90 million. UniFirst shares fell 0.21 percent to close at $139.24 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to have earned $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion in the latest quarter. Paychex will release earning before the markets open. Paychex shares rose 0.04 percent to $80.13 in after-hours trading.

After the closing bell, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion. SYNNEX shares gained 1.4 percent to close at $92.04 on Tuesday.

