Earnings Scheduled For March 27, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $354.82 million.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $434.90 million.
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $132.62 million.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $818.40 million.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $351.76 million.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.99 million.
- EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $164.20 million.
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $185.00 million.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $189.42 million.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $850.00 thousand.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $602.00 million.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $332.54 million.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $701.30 million.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $110.14 million.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $83.98 million.
- YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $14.06 million.
- UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UQM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.49 million.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.02 million.
- Cynergistek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $19.01 million.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $80.49 million.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $280.00 thousand.
