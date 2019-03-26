Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $356.22 million.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $438.12 million.
- IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $145.43 million.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $102.80 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $180.00 thousand.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.70 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $396.97 million.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $232.84 million.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $831.24 million.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.13 million.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
