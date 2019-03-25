5 Stocks To Watch For March 25, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $461.92 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares dropped 4.15 percent to close at $29.11 on Friday.

(NYSE: TMO) announced plans to buy Brammer Bio in a $1.7 billion deal. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares dropped 2.74 percent to close at $263.81 on Friday.

(NYSE: TMO) announced plans to buy Brammer Bio in a $1.7 billion deal. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares dropped 2.74 percent to close at $263.81 on Friday. Analysts expect Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $883.85 million after the closing bell. Red Hat shares fell 0.44 percent to close at $181.70 on Friday.

