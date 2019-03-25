5 Stocks To Watch For March 25, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $461.92 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares dropped 4.15 percent to close at $29.11 on Friday.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) announced plans to buy Brammer Bio in a $1.7 billion deal. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares dropped 2.74 percent to close at $263.81 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $883.85 million after the closing bell. Red Hat shares fell 0.44 percent to close at $181.70 on Friday.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) reported a net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.32 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 for the year ended December 31, 2018, versus a year-ago loss of $15.7 million, or $1.20 per share. Neuralstem shares dipped 7.09 percent to close at $0.60 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) to have earned $0.2 per share on revenue of $209.34 million in the latest quarter. Cheetah Mobile will release earnings before the markets open. Cheetah Mobile shares dropped 3.56 percent to close at $6.77 on Friday.
