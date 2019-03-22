6 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares fell 0.9 percent to $99.15 in after-hours trading.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, North America sales increased 7 percent to $3.81 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $3.87 billion. Nike shares dropped 4.5 percent to $84.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company issued strong 2019 earnings guidance. Cintas shares fell 2.5 percent to $203.00 in the after-hours trading session.

