6 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares fell 0.9 percent to $99.15 in after-hours trading.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, North America sales increased 7 percent to $3.81 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $3.87 billion. Nike shares dropped 4.5 percent to $84.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company issued strong 2019 earnings guidance. Cintas shares fell 2.5 percent to $203.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $0.38 per share on revenue of $279.49 million in the latest quarter. Hibbett will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares dropped 7.1 percent to $16.75 in after-hours trading.
- Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN) reported a 2 million share common stock offering. Horizon Technology Finance shares declined 3.6 percent to $12.06 in the after-hours trading session.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued strong 2019 earnings and sales guidance. Caleres shares dipped 6.4 percent to $24.10 in the after-hours trading session.
