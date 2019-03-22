Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2019 4:10am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $279.49 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
  • BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $246.92 million.
  • Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $130.10 million.
  • Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $82.29 million.

