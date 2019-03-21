Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $474.73 million.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $767.87 million.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $872.02 million.
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $273.83 million.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $132.87 million.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $464.85 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $9.55 billion.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $371.10 million.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $740.62 million.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.41 million.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $62.87 million.
- RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $258.95 million.
