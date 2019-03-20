6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 64 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $619 million, missing estimates by $4.35 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter adjusted earnings guidance.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.10, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $1.835 billion, beating estimates by $35 million. The company issued strong FY19 earnings guidance and raised its quarterly dividend from 43 cents to 48 cents per share. The company also added $500 million to its buyback plan.

Losers:

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 70 cents per share, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $837.127 million, beating estimates by nearly $6 million. The company sees sales growth of 4-5 percent year-over-year.

Scworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) shares are down 4 percent, earlier in the day the company announced it received a state university system renewal contract for $427,000.

Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares are down 4 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.

WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) shares are down 2 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.11, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $381.2 million, beating estimates by $7.37 million. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.