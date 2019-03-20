Micron Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) released second-quarter earnings results Wednesday afternoon.
Adjusted earnings came in at $1.71, beating the consensus estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $5.84 billion, beating estimates by $20 million.
"Micron continues to execute well across a range of product, operational and financial initiatives against the backdrop of a challenging market environment," said President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "These initiatives and our focus on high-value solutions, cost competitiveness and innovation will enable us to emerge even stronger as the market environment improves."
Highlights
- Share repurchases of $702 million
- Ended quarter with net cash position of $2.99 billion
- GAAP net income of $1.62 billion
Micron shares were little changed in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $40.13 per share.
