8 Stocks To Watch For March 19, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Michaels Companies Inc (NYSE: MIK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion before the opening bell. Michaels shares gained 1.4 percent to $11.95 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.69 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.2 percent to $182.70 in after-hours trading.

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Syneos Health shares surged 9.8 percent to $52.06 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. HD Supply shares rose 4.7 percent to $45.13 in after-hours trading.

