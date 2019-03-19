8 Stocks To Watch For March 19, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Michaels Companies Inc (NYSE: MIK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion before the opening bell. Michaels shares gained 1.4 percent to $11.95 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.69 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.2 percent to $182.70 in after-hours trading.
- Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Syneos Health shares surged 9.8 percent to $52.06 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. HD Supply shares rose 4.7 percent to $45.13 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) to have earned $0.04 per share on revenue of $829.91 million in the latest quarter. DSW will release earnings before the markets open. DSW shares gained 1.3 percent to $25.69 in after-hours trading.
- Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Aquabounty Technologies shares dipped 12.9 percent to $2.44 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $870.60 million. Steelcase shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $17.60 on Monday.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company said total kilogram equivalents sold increased almost threefold year-over-year to 2,053 kilograms. Tilray shares climbed 2.4 percent to $74.00 in the after-hours trading session.
