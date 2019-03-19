Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MIK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $829.91 million.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NYSE: ESLT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $434.25 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $870.60 million.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.69 billion.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $539.47 million.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $787.50 million.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $47.40 million.
- Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $170.05 million.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $26.54 million.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $429.50 million.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $49.75 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.15 million.
- Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.84 million.
