Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $272.54 million.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $474.15 million.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $341.99 million.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $14.96 million.
- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $15.95 million.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $172.10 million.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.09 million.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $18.06 million.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.39 million.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $129.44 million.
- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $133.83 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.29 million.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.45 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $91.03 million.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $74.09 million.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $98.52 million.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $123.80 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.45 million.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $157.01 million.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.76 million.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $73.67 million.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $401.40 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.