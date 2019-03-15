8 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $265.46 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares fell 0.4 percent to $18.01 in after-hours trading.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the second quarter. Adobe shares fell 2.6 percent to $260.76 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter. Ulta Beauty shares climbed 3.7 percent to $324.14 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) to have earned $1.02 per share on revenue of $216.13 million in the latest quarter. Kirkland's will release earnings before the markets open. Kirkland's shares fell 0.67 percent to close at $10.31 on Thursday.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for first quarter and full year. The company also reported the purchase of PC gaming accessory business ROCCAT for $14.8 million in cash. Turtle Beach shares dropped 12.3 percent to $14.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Oracle's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share of outstanding common stock, reflecting a 26-percent increase over the current quarterly dividend of 19 cents. The company expects Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.05 to $1.09 per share. Oracle shares fell 3.2 percent to $51.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion before the opening bell. Diplomat Pharmacy shares fell 0.2 percent to $6.41 in after-hours trading.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak guidance for the first quarter. Zumiez shares dipped 8.6 percent to $21.65 in the after-hours trading session.
