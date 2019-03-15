Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $216.13 million.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $265.46 million.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $389.55 million.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $135.6 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $188.41 million.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.02 million.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.38 million.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.7 per share.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.83 million.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $9.67 million.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.34 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.