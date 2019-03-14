Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are dropping despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.33 per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $111.3 million, beating estimates by $1.1 million.

The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share against a 9-cent per share consensus estimate. Full-year 2019 adjusted earnings guidance also was below estimates.

"We had a terrific fourth quarter, which capped off a truly transformational year for Turtle Beach," said CEO Juergen Stark. "We achieved record sales and profits, eliminated our long-term debt and maintained disciplined spending, all of which culminated in a dramatic increase in shareholder value.

"In a year of strong market growth, we outperformed the market. According to NPD, our North America market share ended 2018 at 46.1% versus 42.4% in 2017, which positions us as the clear leader in the console gaming headset market."

The company also announced the acquisition of PC gaming accessory business ROCCAT.

"This is a dynamic and strategically important deal for Turtle Beach," said Stark. "We are adding a complementary portfolio of PC gaming mice and keyboards, a skilled PC accessories team, and a highly synergistic distribution footprint.

"The acquisition is also a key step in achieving our goal of building a $100 million PC gaming accessories business in the coming years. ROCCAT accelerates our expansion into the roughly $1.6 billion PC gaming headset market, as well as directly enables us to address the roughly $1.3 billion PC gaming keyboard and mice market."

Highlights

Net revenue increased 40 percent

Net income increased 73 percent

Adjusted net income increased 51 percent

Adjusted EBITDA increased 45 percent

Turtle Beach shares are down 13.7 percent at $14.01 in the after-hours session.

Related Links:

Turtle Beach CEO Talks 'Fortnite,' Battle Royale Gaming: 'It's A Great Place To Be'

The Success Of 'Fortnite' Is Driving Massive Gaming Headset Sales

Photo courtesy of Turtle Beach.