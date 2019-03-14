11 Stocks To Watch For March 14, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Analysts expect Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $9.61 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.08 percent to $53.10 in pre-market trading.

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Tailored Brands shares dipped 19.6 percent to $9.40 in the pre-market trading session.

After the closing bell, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.07 percent to $315.66 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.2 percent to $265.00 in pre-market trading.

Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings guidance. Cloudera shares tumbled 14.1 percent to $12.55 in the pre-market trading session.

