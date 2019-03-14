11 Stocks To Watch For March 14, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.2 percent to $120.48 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $9.61 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.08 percent to $53.10 in pre-market trading.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Tailored Brands shares dipped 19.6 percent to $9.40 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.07 percent to $315.66 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.2 percent to $265.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings guidance. Cloudera shares tumbled 14.1 percent to $12.55 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $914.35 million. Genesco shares gained 2.47 percent to close at $46.51 on Wednesday.
- Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion after the closing bell. Jabil shares gained 0.1 percent to $27.70 in pre-market trading.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Smart & Final Stores shares dropped 6.4 percent to $5.90 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the markets close, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion. Broadcom shares rose 0.1 percent to $271.50 in pre-market trading.
- eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) reported a common stock offering. No size of the offering was disclosed. eGain shares fell 10.2 percent to $11.15 in the pre-market trading session.
