Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cloudera Shares Drop After Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2019 4:24pm   Comments
Share:

Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares are getting pummeled after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss.

Earnings came in at a loss of 15 per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $144.5 million, beating estimates by $23.43 million. The company issued weak first-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings guidance.

"Our strong fourth quarter results showcase how customers are already embracing the new Cloudera's vision, as evidenced by early cross-sell motions to deliver data management and analytics from the Edge to AI," said CEO Tom Reilly.

"Having completed the merger with Hortonworks, we are now squarely focused on delivering a powerful combined, integrated platform purpose-built for enterprise customers. Enterprises want an enterprise data cloud, which offers the flexibility of both hybrid and multi-cloud delivery, as well as the versatility of multi-function analytics, all with common security and governance."

Highlights

  • Adjusted annualized revenue grew 24 percent year-over-year
  • Completed merger with Hortonworks
  • Operating cash flow was $40.2 million
  • Revenue increased 37 percent year-over-year

Cloudera's stock was down 9.3 percent in after-hours trading at $13.35 per share. The stock closed the regular session at $14.61, up 1.8 percent.

Posted-In: Hortonworks Tom ReillyEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLDR)

Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Switch Analysts Bullish After Q4 Print Despite Muted 2019 Forecast