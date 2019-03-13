Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $629.63 million.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $116.34 million.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $482.71 million.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $86.26 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $99.90 million.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $72.40 million.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $75.16 million.
- Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $82.93 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $13.33 million.
- On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTIV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.98 million.
- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $150.69 million.
- Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $63.98 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $801.23 million.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $159.49 million.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $202.54 million.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $22.73 million.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $122.74 million.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $34.53 million.
- Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.71 million.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $75.31 million.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $74.03 million.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $233.01 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $121.07 million.
- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $32.44 million.
- CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.81 million.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $37.76 million.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.93 million.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.70 million.
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share.
