7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares gained 1.1 percent to $39.30 in after-hours trading.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Stitch Fix shares jumped 24.2 percent to $33.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $417.50 million after the closing bell. Clearwater Paper shares rose 1 percent to $27.00 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.15 million. Switch shares gained 0.1 percent to $8.26 in after-hours trading.
- Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) reported a proposed 8 million share follow offering. Tecnoglass shares fell 8.5 percent to $8.07 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $532.82 million in the latest quarter. Momo will release earnings before the markets open. Momo shares gained 2.8 percent to $33.45 in after-hours trading.
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) disclosed that it has suspended IND Filing plans for Zgn-1258 based on non clinical finding in long-term toxicology. The company also reported Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim resigned. A replacement was not mentioned. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss. Zafgen shares dipped 25 percent to $3.45 in the after-hours trading session.
