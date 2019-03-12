7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: CLW) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $417.50 million after the closing bell. Clearwater Paper shares rose 1 percent to $27.00 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.15 million. Switch shares gained 0.1 percent to $8.26 in after-hours trading.

