Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2019 4:16am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $532.82 million.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $261.63 million.
  • Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $125.48 million.
  • BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $75.26 million.
  • Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $104.45 million.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $36.19 million.
  • TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.76 million.
  • The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.11 million.
  • International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $85.66 million.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $159.39 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $214.29 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $417.50 million.
  • Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $470.98 million.
  • Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.15 million.
  • Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $173.50 million.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $322.25 million.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $78.18 million.
  • ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $163.29 million.
  • Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $102.20 million.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $114.20 million.
  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $46.73 million.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $18.83 million.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $63.97 million.
  • HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $487.29 million.
  • American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $76.84 million.
  • Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $372.74 million.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $789.09 million.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $86.63 million.
  • LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

