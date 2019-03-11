Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $42.51 million.
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $90.39 million.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $30.83 million.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $178.64 million.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $364.89 million.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $358.05 million.
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $105.9 million.
- Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $93.39 million.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $89.40 million.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.72 million.
- American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $131.70 million.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $21.01 million.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.78 million.
- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $731.67 million.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $96.47 million.
