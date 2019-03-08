Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2019 5:12am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 2.6 percent to $31.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter guidance. Marvell Technology shares fell 1.3 percent to $18.93 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to have earned $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion in the latest quarter. Navistar will release earnings before the markets open. Navistar shares gained 1.2 percent to $35.60 in after-hours trading.

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter. Costco shares climbed 4.7 percent to $227.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to report quarterly earnings at $4.92 per share on revenue of $848.41 million before the opening bell. Vail Resorts shares gained 2 percent to $206.40 in after-hours trading.
  • National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. National Beverage shares dropped 13.6 percent to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday