10 Stocks To Watch For March 7, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $35.68 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares fell 0.01 percent to $219.05 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: IGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion. International Game Technology shares gained 5.5 percent to $18.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) to have earned $2.77 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion in the latest quarter. Burlington will release earnings before the markets open. Burlington Stores shares gained 0.2 percent to $167.50 in after-hours trading.

