10 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion before the opening bell. Abercrombie & Fitch shares gained 0.7 percent to $21.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion after the closing bell. American Eagle shares rose 2.1 percent to $20.85 in after-hours trading.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Urban Outfitters shares dropped 3.8 percent to $29.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion. Thor Industries shares fell 0.2 percent to $64.45 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.1 percent to $96.50 in after-hours trading.
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. CymaBay Therapeutics shares dipped 5.1 percent to $12.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion. ABM shares gained 0.8 percent to $36.31 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares rose 1.4 percent to $26.99 in after-hours trading.
- United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and issued strong full-year forecast. United Natural Foods shares fell 3.5 percent to $14.48 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $718.45 million. Donaldson shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $51.74 on Tuesday.
