10 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion before the opening bell. Abercrombie & Fitch shares gained 0.7 percent to $21.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion after the closing bell. American Eagle shares rose 2.1 percent to $20.85 in after-hours trading.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Urban Outfitters shares dropped 3.8 percent to $29.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion. Thor Industries shares fell 0.2 percent to $64.45 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.1 percent to $96.50 in after-hours trading.

