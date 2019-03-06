Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $718.45 million.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $516.36 million.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $170.92 million.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $914.24 million.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.66 million.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $52.20 million.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $15.75 million.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $55.10 million.
- Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $227.53 million.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $197.19 million.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.5 per share on revenue of $342.22 million.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $329.28 million.
- InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $169.83 million.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $52.56 million.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $68.60 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $398.51 million.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $159.75 million.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $510.80 million.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $62.77 million.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $266.10 million.
- Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $55.33 million.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.37 million.
- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $409.61 million.
- Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.54 million.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $159.96 million.
- GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $152.85 million.
- Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $147.02 million.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $71.22 million.
- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $43.89 million.
- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $153.55 million.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $233.11 million.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $23.06 million.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $244.01 million.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $84.75 million.
