10 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $22.96 billion before the opening bell. Target shares fell 0.6 percent to $72.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $22.96 billion before the opening bell. Target shares fell 0.6 percent to $72.25 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares rose 0.4 percent to $30.32 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares rose 0.4 percent to $30.32 in after-hours trading. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat earnings and sales for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance. salesforce.com shares fell 2.7 percent to $154.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat earnings and sales for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance. salesforce.com shares fell 2.7 percent to $154.25 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $760.66 million. Ciena shares gained 1.2 percent to $43.30 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $760.66 million. Ciena shares gained 1.2 percent to $43.30 in after-hours trading. Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Ctrip.Com shares climbed 7.5 percent to $37.60 in the after-hours trading session.

