Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $22.96 billion.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $760.66 million.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $481.56 million.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $550.2 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $590.38 million.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: JWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $455.71 million.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $741.73 million.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $265.86 million.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $103.72 million.
- Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $133.40 million.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $33.23 million.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $91.70 million.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $72.74 million.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $569.02 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $617.86 million.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $899.40 million.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $293.86 million.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $558.93 million.
- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $8.40 million.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $196.17 million.
- Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $72.84 million.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $295.41 million.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $51.08 million.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $75.25 million.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.42 per share.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $190.94 million.
- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $123.28 million.
- Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $15.35 million.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $64.35 million.
