Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are falling despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.

Salesforce adjusted earnings came in at 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $3.6 billion, beating estimates by $40 million.

The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance and full-year 2020 guidance fell in-line with consensus estimates.

"We had another year of outstanding revenue growth, surpassing $13 billion in revenue faster than any other enterprise software company in history," said Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO. "As companies of all sizes turn to Salesforce, we're enabling them to put the customer at the center of their digital transformation through our intelligent Customer 360 platform. I've never been more excited about the opportunity ahead."

Highlights

Revenue increased 26 percent year over year

Subscription and support revenues increased 26 percent year over year

Professional services and other revenues increased 16 percent year over year

Salesforce shares fell 3 percent in the after-hours session, trading at $153.91 at time of publication. The stock dropped 3.6 percent in Monday's regular trading session.

Photo courtesy of Salesforce.