Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Salesforce Shares Fall On Weak Guidance Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2019 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
Salesforce Shares Fall On Weak Guidance Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
Related CRM
5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2019
Salesforce -2.6% on downside outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are falling despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.

Salesforce adjusted earnings came in at 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $3.6 billion, beating estimates by $40 million.

The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance and full-year 2020 guidance fell in-line with consensus estimates.

"We had another year of outstanding revenue growth, surpassing $13 billion in revenue faster than any other enterprise software company in history," said Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO. "As companies of all sizes turn to Salesforce, we're enabling them to put the customer at the center of their digital transformation through our intelligent Customer 360 platform. I've never been more excited about the opportunity ahead."

Highlights

  • Revenue increased 26 percent year over year
  • Subscription and support revenues increased 26 percent year over year
  • Professional services and other revenues increased 16 percent year over year

Salesforce shares fell 3 percent in the after-hours session, trading at $153.91 at time of publication. The stock dropped 3.6 percent in Monday's regular trading session.

Related Links:

The Street's Reaction To Salesforce's Big Q3 Beat

Salesforce.com's Q4 Report Should Trigger Higher Valuation, Says Bullish Oppenheimer

Photo courtesy of Salesforce.

Posted-In: Marc BenioffEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2019
Salesforce.com's Q4 Report Should Trigger Higher Valuation, Says Bullish Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Praises HubSpot's Execution, Downgrades On Valuation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2019
Tech Sector Earnings: Revenue Growth Widely Expected To Slow, Will Global Uncertainty Weigh?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Killer Tornado Strikes Small Alabama Community Over The Weekend

PetIQ Stock In Doghouse Monday, But Raymond James Remains Bullish