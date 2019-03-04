5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $228.20 million before the opening bell. Spark Energy shares rose 2.1 percent to close at $10.20 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion in the latest quarter. salesforce.com shares gained 0.3 percent to $165.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion in the latest quarter. salesforce.com shares gained 0.3 percent to $165.00 in after-hours trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) reported a buyback of up to $2 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.5 percent to $1.95 in the after-hours trading session.

