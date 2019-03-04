Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2019 3:32am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $228.20 million.
  • Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $73.75 million.
  • Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $174.59 million.
  • Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $12.22 million.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.82 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.
  • Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $410.75 million.
  • YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $660.19 million.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $212.65 million.
  • Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $139.66 million.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.74 per share on revenue of $4.36 million.
  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.36 million.
  • Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $233.10 million.
  • SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $87.20 million.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.
  • Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $163.41 million.
  • Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.65 million.
  • Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $11.40 million.
  • Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $12.89 million.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $13.26 million.

