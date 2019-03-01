Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $576.99 million.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $432.00 million.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $353.83 million.
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $639.95 million.
- Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $248.26 million.
- Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $238.39 million.
- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $134.10 million.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $130.43 million.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $16.08 million.
- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $314.98 million.
- Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $43.90 million.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $58.15 million.
- Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE: SNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $287.74 million.
- KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $45.29 million.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.41 per share.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.94 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
