13 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion before the opening bell. J C Penney shares rose 1.6 percent to $1.26 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares fell 1.28 percent to close at $126.93 on Wednesday.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Monster Beverage shares climbed 7 percent to $62.83 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $9.98 billion. ABB shares rose 1.6 percent to $20.75 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) to have earned $0.3 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion in the latest quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper will release earnings before the markets open. Keurig Dr Pepper shares gained 3.9 percent to $28.00 in after-hours trading.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance. Fitbit shares fell 14.7 percent to $5.86 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares rose 0.3 percent to $47.40 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion. Gap shares rose 0.2 percent to $25.41 in after-hours trading.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. HP shares dipped 12 percent to $20.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares rose 0.06 percent to $17.81 in after-hours trading.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported downbeat revenue for its fourth quarter and issued weak first-quarter guidance. Box shares dropped 24.2 percent to $18.87 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion. VMware shares gained 0.52 percent to close at $176.01 on Wednesday.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Booking shares declined 9.2 percent to $1,730.00 in after-hours trading.
