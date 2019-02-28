13 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion before the opening bell. J C Penney shares rose 1.6 percent to $1.26 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares fell 1.28 percent to close at $126.93 on Wednesday.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Monster Beverage shares climbed 7 percent to $62.83 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $9.98 billion. ABB shares rose 1.6 percent to $20.75 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) to have earned $0.3 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion in the latest quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper will release earnings before the markets open. Keurig Dr Pepper shares gained 3.9 percent to $28.00 in after-hours trading.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance. Fitbit shares fell 14.7 percent to $5.86 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares rose 0.3 percent to $47.40 in after-hours trading.

