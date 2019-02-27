Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $14.70 billion.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $15.75 billion.
- The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $400.24 million.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $355.83 million.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $713.73 million.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $325.95 million.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $879.99 million.
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $352.04 million.
- American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $823.01 million.
- Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $334.22 million.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $737.60 million.
- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $397.19 million.
- Rowan Companies plc (NYSE: RDC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $164.44 million.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $290.65 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $14.89 billion.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $568.16 million.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $19.42 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $898.73 million.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $523.42 million.
- South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $419.34 million.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $454.10 million.
- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $375.48 million.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $917.21 million.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $164.16 million.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $427.51 million.
- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $40.33 million.
- Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $8.06 per share on revenue of $270.56 million.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $593.16 million.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- SemGroup Corporation (NASDAQ: SEMG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $623.90 million.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $653.46 million.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $476.29 million.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.
- Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $364.82 million.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $678.38 million.
- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $913.79 million.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $656.09 million.
- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $419.38 million.
- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $741.59 million.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $589.49 million.
- Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $445.00 million.
