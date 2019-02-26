10 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $26.57 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.05 percent to $189.88 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion after the closing bell. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.2 percent to $37.40 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.96 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion. AutoZone shares dropped 2.4 percent to close at $889.60 on Monday.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth-quarter and also issued strong sales guidance. Etsy shares climbed 7.1 percent to $63.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to have earned $2.53 per share on revenue of $8.45 billion in the latest quarter. Macy's will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares gained 0.6 percent to $24.50 in after-hours trading.

