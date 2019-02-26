Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $8.45 billion.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.96 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $26.57 billion.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $976.02 million.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $636.70 million.
- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $786.94 million.
- Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $208.33 million.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $263.67 million.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $808.12 million.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.55 per share on revenue of $699.48 million.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $429.46 million.
- Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $387.63 million.
- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $422.18 million.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $376.95 million.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $446.52 million.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
- Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $312.41 million.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $468.77 million.
- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $651.50 million.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $253.10 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $391.40 million.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $682.00 million.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $205.67 million.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $347.16 million.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $690.85 million.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $688.44 million.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $309.02 million.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $308.84 million.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $428.60 million.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $463.44 million.
- HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $451.32 million.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $173.66 million.
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $411.97 million.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $142.86 million.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $496.51 million.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $226.86 million.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $459.72 million.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $802.68 million.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $247.10 million.
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $872.90 million.
- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $310.31 million.
- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.
- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $196.70 million.
- ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICFI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $354.42 million.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $439.52 million.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $125.20 million.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $411.66 million.
