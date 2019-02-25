Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are soaring after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.

The e-commerce platform reported fourth-quarter earnings of 32 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $200 million, beating estimates by $5.11 million.

"By making Etsy a great destination for holiday shopping, we delivered strong fourth quarter results to end an excellent year," said CEO Josh Silverman. "On a currency-neutral basis, 2018 gross merchandise sales grew 20.4% to $3.9 billion for the year, revenue was up 36.8% to $603.7 million for the year, and we improved our margins. We kept our focus on improving search and discovery, building trust in the marketplace, expanding our marketing channels, and investing in services that fuel our sellers' success."

Etsy sees full-year 2019 sales between $779 million and $797 million, higher than the $776-million estimate.

Quarterly Highlights

Active buyers grew 18.2 percent year over year

Total revenue up 46.8 percent year over year

Gross profit up 55.3 percent year over year

Net Income was $41.3 million

Etsy shares were up 9 percent in after-hours trading, trading at $64.02 at time of publication.

