10 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion before the opening bell. McDermott shares gained 1.4 percent to $7.85 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MDR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion before the opening bell. McDermott shares gained 1.4 percent to $7.85 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion after the closing bell. Tenet Healthcare shares rose 0.62 percent to close at $24.16 on Friday.

(NYSE: THC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion after the closing bell. Tenet Healthcare shares rose 0.62 percent to close at $24.16 on Friday. Before the markets open, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion. Wabtec shares fell 0.3 percent to close at $73.36 on Friday.

(NYSE: WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion. Wabtec shares fell 0.3 percent to close at $73.36 on Friday. Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Terex shares slipped 0.79 percent to close at $35.29 on Friday.

(NYSE: TEX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Terex shares slipped 0.79 percent to close at $35.29 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion for the latest quarter. Tenneco will release earnings before the markets open. Tenneco shares gained 2.03 percent to close at $36.25 on Friday.

