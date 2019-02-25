Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $239.46 million.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $138.48 million.
- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $249.09 million.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $100.41 million.
- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $184.20 million.
- National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $91.08 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $656.78 million.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.9 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $536.39 million.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $118.82 million.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $114.71 million.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $699.27 million.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $176.05 million.
- Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $483.93 million.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $417.35 million.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $631.84 million.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $229.09 million.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $264.71 million.
- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $477.07 million.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $184.96 million.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $604.93 million.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $114.85 million.
- American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $104.54 million.
- Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $295.45 million.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $169.82 million.
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $140.27 million.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $510.32 million.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $486.22 million.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $194.89 million.
- Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $138.48 million.
- CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $628.33 million.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $337.00 million.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $103.60 million.
