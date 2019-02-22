Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $640.51 million.
- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $699.93 million.
- Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE: TVPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $579.72 million.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $766.49 million.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $410.45 million.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $391.37 million.
- Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $720.60 million.
- Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $598.24 million.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $126.83 million.
- New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $103.85 million.
- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $264.48 million.
- Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $224.81 million.
- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $155.84 million.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $374.07 million.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $182.94 million.
- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $282.90 million.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $6.89 million.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $17.11 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.